Video shows men ambushing robbery victim in Jamaica

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video that appears to show a carefully planned mugging in Queens.
The video starts with the suspects hiding behind a car in Jamaica, back on January 11 at around 9:50 p.m.
As the victim opens the door of an apartment building at Lowe Court and 149th Street, the suspects push their way in.
They force him through the lobby, strike his head with a gun, and rob him of his cellphone and $570 in cash.
Police are looking for the three men who fled in a gray SUV.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
