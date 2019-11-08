Video shows mob chase man before he was beaten to death in New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Exclusive video shows a group of people chasing a man just before he was beaten to death in New Jersey.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says Samuel Gboetoe was walking in Irvington on March 13 when he was attacked while walking on Isabella Avenue and University Place.Gbotoe, a security guard at Newark Airport, died from complications of blunt force trauma three months later.The investigation remains active and ongoing.A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at: 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.----------