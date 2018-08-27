MASS SHOOTING

Jacksonville deadly shooting: Livestream shows red dot on player's chest

ABC News has the latest on the deadly shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
A suspect and two others are dead after a shooting at a downtown Jacksonville restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament, according to authorities. Nine additional victims were shot and injured, and two victims had other injuries.

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore is the suspect in Sunday's shooting. The suspect, who Sheriff Mike Williams said used a single firearm, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A TIMELINE OF EVENTS ON SUNDAY

First responders were called to the scene at GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor mall complex on the St. Johns River, at 1:34 p.m. local time, and officers arrived on the scene within two minutes. The shooting took place at a sanctioned "Madden NFL 19" competition, according to video game company Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden franchise.



The competition was streamed online; viewers could watch the games on the internet and see the players. Investigators were looking into online video that appeared to capture the scene right before the shooting began, Williams said. One clip from a livestream shows a red dot on a player's clothing. It's presumed to be a laser, ABC News reports.

Additional video from the live stream appeared to show what sounded like gunfire ringing out before the stream abruptly ended.

A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
A man who was participating in the Jacksonville Madden tournament but not in the room when gunshots rang out reacts to the fatal shooting.



Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI's Jacksonville field office, were assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.


Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Gov. Scott.

Investigators have found the suspect's vehicle and say he stayed in the area the night before. The FBI searched a south Baltimore home on Sunday evening belonging to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SUSPECT, VICTIMS

EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Calabasas High School in Southern California said it learned that a former football player is among the two people who were gunned down. The former student is 24-year-old Elijah Clayton.

The school's football team tweeted that it sends "love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends."



On EA Sports' website, Clayton is said to be consistently one of the best in competitive Madden.

REACTIONS FROM THE GAMING COMMUNITY, POLITICIANS AND BEYOND

Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.

The NFL, which licenses its teams and players to EA for the Madden franchise, said in a statement that it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting: "Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."

"No one deserves to die over playing a video game, you know?" said "Madden" competitor Derek Jones, 30, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. "We're just out here trying to win some money for our families and stuff."

Politicians and others reacted to the shooting on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
