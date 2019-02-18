Video shows moments leading up to Brooklyn bodega stabbing

The attack was caught on camera inside the bodega.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New video shows the moments leading up to a double stabbing inside a Brooklyn bodega.

Surveillance video shows a group of people arguing inside a bodega on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Fists started flying, and police say at least two people were stabbed.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where one man was listed in critical condition.

The other injured man is expected to survive.

At least two people are in police custody.

