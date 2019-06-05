Video shows New Jersey 'Donut Desperado' live-streaming crime at Dunkin' Donuts

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newly released video shows a dancing thief live-streaming his own crime at a Dunkin Donuts store in New Jersey.South Brunswick police released the video on Twitter.It shows the suspect -- dubbed the "Donut Desperado" -- jumping onto the counter at the store on George's Road before grabbing a donut around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.He has his phone in his hand the whole time, live-streaming his escapades.The suspect appears to grab a beverage from a cooler as employees and customers look on.He then exits the store.Police say this is the second time this thief has struck, apparently hungry for both donuts and attention.Anyone with information should contact police at 732-329-4646.----------