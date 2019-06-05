Video shows NJ Dunkin Donuts thief live-streaming his crime

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newly released video shows a dancing thief live-streaming his own crime at a Dunkin Donuts store in New Jersey.
South Brunswick Police released the video on Twitter.
It shows the suspect jumping onto the counter at the store on George's Road before grabbing a donut.
The whole time he has his phone in his hand, live-streaming his escapades.
It happened Saturday at 8:28 p.m.
Police say this is the second time this thief has struck.
