Video shows NJ Dunkin Donuts thief live-streaming his crime

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newly released video shows a dancing thief live-streaming his own crime at a Dunkin Donuts store in New Jersey.

South Brunswick Police released the video on Twitter.

It shows the suspect jumping onto the counter at the store on George's Road before grabbing a donut.

The whole time he has his phone in his hand, live-streaming his escapades.

It happened Saturday at 8:28 p.m.

Police say this is the second time this thief has struck.

