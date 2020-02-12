SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the violent duo behind a brutal assault in Brooklyn in which a deli worker was slashed in the face following a dispute over beer.
The incident was caught on camera in Sheepshead Bay just before 6 p.m. Monday.
The video shows a woman getting into a verbal spat with a worker inside the Franky Deli and Grocery on Avenue X.
That worker, Asknar Alzunem, later said he was just trying to follow the rules when the pair lashed out.
"I asked her for ID," he said. "I can't give you a beer without your ID. You have your ID, I give it to you."
He thought the dispute was over, but moments later, he was caught completely off guard when he was attacked by the woman's husband.
"She call her husband, he's coming," Alzunem said. "I don't see him, (then) he comes in and hits me."
In the suspect's hand was what the 31-year-old worker described as a dagger.
The man slashed Alzunem, leaving him bloodied and in need of 16 stitches.
The pair took off right after that, taking with them three beers without paying.
Alzunem, whose face is now bandaged after being stitched up at Coney Island Hospital, says he only saw the pair once before.
But he, along with others in the neighborhood, are anxious for the man and woman to be found.
"It's a shame," neighborhood resident Jose Cruz said. "It's a shame for a couple of dollars, for a little argument, you do a thing like that. It's not worth it."
Police are now asking for the public's help tracking down the man and woman seen in the surveillance video.
If you recognize them, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Video shows Brooklyn deli worker slashed in face in dispute over beer
