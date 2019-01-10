New video shows NYPD officers being attacked before hitting suspects with batons

EMBED </>More Videos

New video was released after NYPD officers were seen hitting suspects with batons.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
New video has been released of NYPD officers being attacked by two men before they turned their batons on the suspects.

Police say this is what started the confrontation that was not on a video that went viral.

That video showed the two officres caught on camera repeatedly using their batons to hit two suspects in Washington Heights.

Witnesses say the officers were simply defending themselves during a confrontation.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in an interview taped for Sunday's edition of 'Up Close' that investigators have recovered video showing an officer being "seriously assaulted."

"This all started down in the subway," said O'Neill. "We had a passenger tell these two cops that there were men in the stairway harassing passengers as they come in. The two cops went up and that's where the confrontation started."

Charges are pending against the suspects, Sidney Williams and Aaron Grissom.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdWashington HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in police chase crash; Suspect escapes
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
NJ resident wrestles gun from, shoots man outside home
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
Show More
SI furloughed workers feeling impact of government shutdown
Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge delayed
Man stabbed on Upper West Side, runs into pizzeria for help
Crane topples onto office building on Long Island
Atlantic City casino changing hands after just 6 months
More News