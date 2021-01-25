Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A restaurant owner in Queens has been arrested for allegedly trying to set his own business on fire after the restaurant had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.

It happened back in August at the business on Steinway Street in Astoria.

Only after an ongoing investigation did FDNY fire marshals, working with NYPD and ATF as part of a task force, identify it as an arson.

MORE NEWS: Authorities shut down Queens club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens.



The crime was captured by surveillance video.

Raja has been charged with one count of arson, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured during this incident and for the collaboration between all the law enforcement agencies involved in bringing this individual to justice," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement.

Raja will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensastoriabuilding firefdnyarsonsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
With metrics improving, NY to ease on certain COVID restrictions
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
Star basketball player's request for BLM shirts denied by board
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
Police investigating serious crash on LIE
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Show More
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
COVID Live Updates: Weekly NY hospitalizations down for 1st time since Sept.
Deportation order on man from the Bronx has been halted
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
More TOP STORIES News