Video shows people fleeing after 2 shot on Bronx playground

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Two young men were wounded in a shooting on a Bronx playground Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. inside a park on Morris Avenue near 166th Street, directly behind Junior High School 22, in the Morrisania section.

Video obtained from Mcclellan Deli show terrified people fleeing the scene.
Video obtained from Mcclellan Deli shows terrified people running from the scene of a playground shooting in the Bronx


The victims, a 20-year-old who was shot in the abdomen and an 18-year-old who was shot in the neck, were taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Department of Education says JHS 22 and the IS 184 campus were briefly placed on a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6-feet tall and 170 pounds.

A witness tells Eyewitness News the suspect entered park and fired several rounds, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

