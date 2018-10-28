EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4560215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Trump addressed the arrest in the mail bomb investigation during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

ABC News has obtained exclusive new surveillance video of the man charged with sending explosive devices to Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.The video from Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach shows Cesar Sayoc just days before his arrest greeting guests and talking with co-workers.Sayoc was filling in at the club as a DJ.As federal authorities zeroed in and secretly accumulated evidence, Sayoc was DJ'ing in the nightclub where he'd found work in the last two months.As he entertained patrons at the Ultra Gentlemen's Club, he could not have known that lab technicians and agents had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages he was accused of sending prominent Democrats to a sample on file with Florida state authorities. Or that a fingerprint match had turned up on a separate mailing the authorities say he sent.He almost certainly had no idea that investigators scouring his social media accounts had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts - "Hilary" Clinton, Deborah Wasserman "Shultz" - as on the mailings he'd soon be charged with sending.In the end, prosecutors who charged Sayoc with five federal crimes Friday say the fervent President Donald Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues, affording them a critical break in a coast-to-coast investigation into pipe bomb mailings that spread fear of election-season violence.The bubble-wrapped manila envelopes, addressed to Democrats such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and intercepted from Delaware to California, held vital forensic evidence that investigators say they leveraged to arrest Sayoc four days after the investigation started."Criminals make mistakes so the more opportunities that law enforcement has to detect them, the greater chance they're going to be able to act on that, and that appears to be what happened here," said former Justice Department Aloke Chakravarty, who prosecuted the Boston Marathon bombing case.It wasn't always clear that such a break would come, at least not on Monday when the first package arrived: a pipe bomb delivered via mail to an estate in Bedford, New York, belonging to billionaire liberal activist George Soros.That same day, Sayoc, still under the radar of law enforcement, retweeted a post saying, "The world is waking up to the horrors of George Soros."Additional packages followed, delivered the next day for Clinton and Obama and after that to the cable network CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Vice President Joe Biden - and other Democratic targets of conservative ire.Each additional delivery created more unease. But together they also provided more leads for the FBI, which mined each pipe bomb for clues at a specialized laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.As the packages rolled in, technicians hit a breakthrough: a fingerprint and DNA left on a package sent to Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and one of the intended pipe bomb recipients, and DNA on a piece of pipe bomb intended for Obama.In addition, his social media posts that traffic in online conspiracy theories, parody accounts and name-calling include some of the same misspellings as were noticed on the 13 packages he was charged with sending.The clues, authorities say, led them to a 56-year-old man with a long criminal history who'd previously filed for bankruptcy and appeared to be living in his van, showering on the beach or at a local fitness center.As the FBI worked around the clock, and as Americans debated the hard-edged political climate and whether Trump fanned the flames with his rhetoric, Sayoc periodically used Twitter to vilify Soros. That was not uncommon for Sayoc, an amateur body builder and former stripper whose social media accounts are peppered with memes supporting Trump and posts denigrating Democrats.None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.Investigators were analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear just before Election Day.Law enforcement officials said that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged to explode upon opening. But they were uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm. The common thread among the bomb targets was obvious: their critical words for Trump and his frequent, harsher criticism in return.Trump claimed Friday he was being blamed for the mail bombs, complaining in a tweet sent before dawn: "Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, 'it's just not Presidential!'" He also complained that all this "bomb stuff" was distracting ahead of the midterm elections.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------