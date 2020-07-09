Video shows robbery violently beating Bronx cellphone store worker

By Eyewitness News
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- There's new surveillance video of a man violently assaulting a cell phone employee during a holdup in the Bronx.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:40 a.m.on Third Avenue in Morrisania.

According to the NYPD, the attacker told the employee he had a gun.

The worker didn't believe him and that's when the man attacked him.

The robber fled with the victim's bag containing $15,000, a laptop, and a wallet.

The employee suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

