Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.

We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.

Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.

WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.

Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.

Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton suffered a broken back.

Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioschool bus accidentman injuredbus crashschool busu.s. & worldstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows ATV riders destroying LI front yard
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
NJ Transit train hits truck at crossing in Middlesex
Get paid back by knowing your bumped airline passenger rights
AccuWeather: Morning rain and fog
Man beaten in broad daylight on Queens street
Peter selects his final 4 on 'The Bachelor'
Show More
NYC council expected to vote on dangerous drivers law
Chinatown restaurants suffering amid fear of coronavirus
New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
Sketch of man wanted in groping of girl on UWS subway
Cleanup, closures after water main breaks near FDR Drive
More TOP STORIES News