A man was critically injured in a shooting in Harlem Monday night that shattered glass in a nearby bodega.It happened just before 7 p.m. outside the store at 112th Street and Lenox Avenue.Panicked crowds scrambled for cover when a gunman opened fire, shooting a 30-year-old man in the chest at close range.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical but stable condition.A woman inside the store was also injured after being hit by shattered glass when bullets pierced through a glass door of the deli. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.So far there have been no arrests.