Harlem shooting leaves man critically wounded, woman hurt by shattered glass

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on a shooting outside a bodega in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Harlem Monday night that shattered glass in a nearby bodega.

It happened just before 7 p.m. outside the store at 112th Street and Lenox Avenue.

Panicked crowds scrambled for cover when a gunman opened fire, shooting a 30-year-old man in the chest at close range.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A woman inside the store was also injured after being hit by shattered glass when bullets pierced through a glass door of the deli. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

So far there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotbodegaHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Amazon reportedly picks Queens as one of two new HQ locations
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
Menendez, Hugin make last pitches in NJ Senate race
Show More
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash hour after tying the knot
64-year-old man punched in the face in road rage assault
More News