Video shows shootout that wounded NYPD officer, killed suspect in Washington Heights

Police Officer Shot, Suspect Fled — Specialty units are responding to Washington Heights where a man shot an officer and fled through a parking lot. Updates here: https://t.co/ARjt5mTm5Y #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/HzDDkRxKqg — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) April 18, 2019

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video showed the shootout between an NYPD officer and a suspect in Washington Heights.The incident was reported near West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.Police say two plain-clothes officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the area after reports of shots fired. They chased a man who had a gun in his hand into a nearby parking lot.The suspect went behind a parked car and then fired three shots at one of the officers. The 34-year-old officer was struck in the right arm."At the same time this is happening, the officer's partner, also a 34 Precinct Anti-Crime officer, drives his unmarked police car into the parking lot," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. "He gets out and takes a position in front of the car. One bullet fired by the suspect goes past this officer and through the windshield of the police car. This second officer then fires three rounds at the suspect."The suspect was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital. A gun was found near his body.Another suspect has been taken into custody, but that person's role in the incident remains unclear.The officer was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.Video posted to Citizen App shows officers running across a street that's blocked off by police cruisers.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and O'Neill visited the wounded officer in the hospital."These officers did everything right to protect the people of this community, put themselves in harm's way, and thank God they're going to be OK," said de Blasio. "It's a reminder again, as the commissioner said, of the dangers our officers face."The officer is a five and a half year veteran of the NYPD.----------