Video shows store burglar stealing cash in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a Queens burglary suspect.

The NYPD says the man seen in surveillance video broke into two stores just five hours apart in Ridgewood.

The video is from the second incident at the Ye Garden restaurant on Fresh Pond Road.

In both break-ins the suspect broke through a glass front door before taking money from the cash registers.

If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensridgewoodburglarycaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Texas police helicopter crashes into building, officer killed
Show More
NYC senior center is taking meetings virtual
Free face coverings available starting today in NYC parks
NJ parks, golf courses reopen under clear skies
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
Penn Station to close overnight for cleaning
More TOP STORIES News