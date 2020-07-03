Video shows subway vandal smashing MTA screen in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- New video shows an act of criminal mischief at a Brooklyn subway station.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man smashing an MTA validator screen with a hammer at the Clinton and Montague Street station.

The act of vandalism took place during the afternoon hours.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Police are trying to track him down.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynmtanypdsubwayvandalismcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Mets and Yankees hold full workouts amid COVID precautions
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx: NYPD
Man who survived NYC building collapse grateful to be alive
Show More
E-scooter robbery, assault caught on camera in Bronx
Heartbroken family honors 17-year-old basketball star fatally shot
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
Man arrested for setting off fireworks that burned down Brooklyn home
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
More TOP STORIES News