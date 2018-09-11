EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4212535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for this man in a pair of attacks in the Wakefield section

Police in the Bronx are searching for a man who slashed two innocent people in separate incidents early Monday, and they're hoping surveillance video that captured one of the brutal assaults will lead to an arrest.The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the vicinity of East 242 Street and White Plains Road in the Wakfield section, where authorities say the suspect approached the 29-year-old male victim and yelled at him before punching him in the face.Video shows the suspect repeatedly hitting the man, who he also slashed repeatedly on the back of his neck before the victim slipped out of his hoodie and ran away.The victim suffered lacerations to the back of his neck and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, police say the same suspect started berating a 43-year-old man inside a deli on the same corner before following him outside and slashed his right ear.The victim drove himself to an area hospital and was treated for a small laceration to his ear.The suspect is is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with hair in box braids. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with the word "Chicago" on its back, black jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------