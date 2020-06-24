Video shows suspect pointing laser at NYPD helicopter, police say

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who aimed a laser at an NYPD helicopter.

Video shows the man wearing a gas mask and a child's backpack pointing a laser and hiding behind a tree.

It happened in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

Police say the incident created substantial risk for those inside the helicopter.

Ultimately, no one was hurt.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylower manhattanlaserhelicopternypdcrimestopperssurveillancecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for teen last seen in Queens
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
New York primary voters might await results into July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
AccuWeather: Storms to start the day
Midtown stores welcome customers again, with some changes
Show More
Search for man who threw fireworks at NYPD officers
NYC Health and Hospitals eases visitor restrictions
New video shows gunfire at Brooklyn vigil, 5 shot
Several arrested in separate fireworks busts across NYC
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
More TOP STORIES News