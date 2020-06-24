Video shows suspect pointing laser at NYPD helicopter, police say

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who aimed a laser at an NYPD helicopter.
Video shows the man wearing a gas mask and a child's backpack pointing a laser and hiding behind a tree.
It happened in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.
Police say the incident created substantial risk for those inside the helicopter.
Ultimately, no one was hurt.
If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
