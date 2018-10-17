Video shows suspect stealing cellphone right out of boy's hands in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened as the boy was boarding a subway at Atlantic Avenue.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
There is video of a heartless thief swiping a cellphone out of the hands of an 11-year-old boy in a Brooklyn subway station.

The child turns around, but the thief quickly ran away.

Police say the suspect grabbed the phone as the victim was getting on a train at the Atlantic Avenue subway station on Sunday, October 7 at around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a teen boy believed to be between 15-17 years old, 5'10" and last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and black and gold sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftcellphonesubway crimeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $868 million!
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
Pompeo meets with Turkish leaders on missing Saudi writer
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Comptroller: Metro-North, LIRR should cost MetroCard swipe in NYC
Newborn boy found dead at recycling center
Show More
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
The Countdown: New Jersey races, political civility and more
Family seeks justice after woman struck by wrong way driver
Westchester synagogue holds rally for custodian facing deportation
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
More News