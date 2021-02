Video shows suspect wanted in brutal beating inside Brooklyn mall

EMBED >More News Videos A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a brutal beating inside a mall in Brooklyn, with the hopes of catching the suspect.Authorities say a man started throwing punches after getting into an argument with a 22-year-old victim inside King Plaza Shopping Center on February 6.TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested The suspect also allegedly stole $100 from the victim before taking off.The victim suffered wounds to his face but refused medical attention.The investigation is ongoing.