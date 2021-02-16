Video shows suspect wanted in brutal beating inside Brooklyn mall

Authorities say a man started throwing punches after getting into an argument with a 22-year-old victim inside King Plaza Shopping Center on February 6.
TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
The suspect also allegedly stole $100 from the victim before taking off.
The victim suffered wounds to his face but refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED | Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle in the Bronx
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip