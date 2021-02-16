Video shows suspect wanted in brutal beating inside Brooklyn mall

By Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a brutal beating inside a mall in Brooklyn, with the hopes of catching the suspect.

Authorities say a man started throwing punches after getting into an argument with a 22-year-old victim inside King Plaza Shopping Center on February 6.

TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.



The suspect also allegedly stole $100 from the victim before taking off.

The victim suffered wounds to his face but refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED | Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police say one of the suspects hit the driver in the head with a handgun while demanding cash. The other suspect puts his hands around the driver's neck.




* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymill basinbrooklynattackmallwoman attackedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Transformer explosion leads to power outages for NJ residents
AccuWeather Alert: Significant icing possible through morning
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Driver arrested, charged after he fatally struck woman at NYC car wash
Elusive coyote spotted roaming through Central Park
Video: 2 officers accused of unprovoked assault on 19-year-old
Show More
$5,000 wedding dress stolen from NYC lobby
The Countdown: Trump to reemerge after 2nd impeachment acquittal
Man misdiagnosed with COVID gets 2nd chance at Mount Sinai
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
NJ zoo's 17-year-old snow leopard dies
More TOP STORIES News