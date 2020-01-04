Search on for driver after SUV plunges off cliff in California: VIDEO

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Dash cam video has been released showing a car going over a cliff and into the ocean in San Mateo County on Monday.

The dark-colored vehicle appears to miss a turn and go over the edge at Gray Whale Cove.

A person who was traveling on the highway saw the SUV and captured the dramatic moment on video, ABC News reports.

California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz told ABC News that it was hard to determine from the video how fast the car was going before it went off the cliff.

"It's hard to determine as to what exactly happened. ... What we saw is what everyone else has seen," Diaz told ABC News. "It's hard to say if it was intentional, if it was an accident or if there was any foul play but we're looking into everything. ... We do know from what we've gathered that the vehicle did not collide with the rocks or with the hillside. ... We believe that it might have just submerged into the water."

Authorities are still searching for the car and whoever might have been inside.

Some car parts were found in the water, but it's not clear if they came from this vehicle.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashwater rescuerescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea
Investigator with New York police dies of 9/11-related cancer
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Woman says NJ Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
High-ranking NYC education official appears on child sex crime charge
Show More
PD: Carjacker drove wrong-way on highway, linked to 3 robberies
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
2 dead, service suspended after NJ Transit train hits car
Worker dies after pinned between dumpster, concrete wall in NJ
NYC parking meters rejecting credit cards
More TOP STORIES News