Search on for driver after SUV plunges off cliff in California: VIDEO

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Dash cam video has been released showing a car going over a cliff and into the ocean in San Mateo County on Monday.
The dark-colored vehicle appears to miss a turn and go over the edge at Gray Whale Cove.
A person who was traveling on the highway saw the SUV and captured the dramatic moment on video, ABC News reports.
California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz told ABC News that it was hard to determine from the video how fast the car was going before it went off the cliff.
"It's hard to determine as to what exactly happened. ... What we saw is what everyone else has seen," Diaz told ABC News. "It's hard to say if it was intentional, if it was an accident or if there was any foul play but we're looking into everything. ... We do know from what we've gathered that the vehicle did not collide with the rocks or with the hillside. ... We believe that it might have just submerged into the water."
Authorities are still searching for the car and whoever might have been inside.
Some car parts were found in the water, but it's not clear if they came from this vehicle.
