Video shows Muslim high school student from New Jersey being attacked by teen

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- So many people were concerned about what happened at a New Jersey high school on Wednesday that hundreds had to wait outside in the hallway at the meeting at the Board of Education.

Some students posted video online of the beating of a Muslim girl at East Brunswick High School - even as a teacher tried to pull them apart.

Witnesses say the teenage attacker spit and tried to pull off the Muslim girl's hijab, or head covering.

Many students say the incident is not isolated - another student says they were called a 'terrorist.'

Administrators say the school system has a zero tolerance policy toward violence.

Police are investigating the incident.

