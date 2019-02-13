LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --New video caught a delivery thief red-handed in Lower Manhattan.
Police released video of the suspect getting away with two stolen boxes on Crosby Street.
Investigators say he stole them off a delivery truck on the morning of January 7.
They say the boxes contained more than $1,300 worth of clothing.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
He is described as a white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
