New video caught a delivery thief red-handed in Lower Manhattan.Police released video of the suspect getting away with two stolen boxes on Crosby Street.Investigators say he stole them off a delivery truck on the morning of January 7.They say the boxes contained more than $1,300 worth of clothing.Police are still searching for the suspect.He is described as a white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------