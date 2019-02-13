Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Lower Manhattan

The clothing inside the boxes was worth more than a thousand dollars.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
New video caught a delivery thief red-handed in Lower Manhattan.

Police released video of the suspect getting away with two stolen boxes on Crosby Street.

Investigators say he stole them off a delivery truck on the morning of January 7.

They say the boxes contained more than $1,300 worth of clothing.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

He is described as a white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

