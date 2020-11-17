Video shows vicious group assault on Halloween in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7985282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Police are searching for a group of men behind a vicious attack in Brooklyn.Video shows the men chasing after the 38-year-old victim just around 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night in Brownsville.They knock him to the ground before punching and kicking him as cars pass by without stopping.They eventually leave him lying in the middle of the street.The victim, who suffered a large laceration to his face, was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in critical but stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------