Video shows violent attempt to take man's moped in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City police released surveillance video of two men who violently tried to steal a moped in the Bronx.

The incident happened on East 177th Street just before 3:30 p.m. on April 14.

The suspects cut off the 27-year-old victim who was also riding a moped.

A fight broke out and one suspect started punching the victim as they tried to take his moped.



The victim, who was wearing a helmet, did not give in. His cellphone was taken but he would not give up his keys.

The two suspects finally took off when bystanders started to intervene.

The suspect suffered a scrape to his knee and pain to his back but he refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

