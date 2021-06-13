Video shows violent fight, slashing outside Queens deli

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a violent fight that broke out last month outside a deli in Queens.

The fight happened May 19 at 4 a.m. outside the deli at 38-02 31st Street in Astoria.

Police say the incident started as a verbal dispute when it escalated into a physical fight.



The video shows one man with a knife while the 60-year-old victim defends himself with a stick.

During the course of the altercation, the suspect forcibly removed the victim's slippers from his feet.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries with lacerations to his wrist and face.

Police are still searching for the man with the knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

