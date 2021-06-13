Video shows violent fight, slashing outside Queens deli

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a violent fight that broke out last month outside a deli in Queens.The fight happened May 19 at 4 a.m. outside the deli at 38-02 31st Street in Astoria.Police say the incident started as a verbal dispute when it escalated into a physical fight.The video shows one man with a knife while the 60-year-old victim defends himself with a stick.During the course of the altercation, the suspect forcibly removed the victim's slippers from his feet.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries with lacerations to his wrist and face.Police are still searching for the man with the knife.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------