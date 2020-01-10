Video shows violent, random attack on sanitation worker in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating an apparently random attack that targeted a sanitation worker in the Bronx.
The violent incident on January 2 in broad daylight was captured by a surveillance camera in the Highbridge section.
The victim, a DSNY supervisor, was managing a cleaning crew at the bottom of a staircase along Grant Highway.
The video shows the suspect walking in one direction, then suddenly turning and assaulting the victim for no reason before fleeing the scene.
The supervisor was shaken up but declined medical treatment.
The random nature of the attack has residents on edge.
"Generally, the people around here are pretty well behaved," Michelle Payne said. "They're going to school, so hearing about something like that doesn't make any sense...I'm hoping it's just a one-time thing,"
Police say the attacker didn't say a word to the victim before punching him.
"You have lunatics all over the place these days, so you have to look out for yourself and watch your back wherever you go," resident John Humphrey said. "I just hope and pray that they catch him soon."
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
