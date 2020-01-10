Video shows violent, random attack on sanitation worker in Highbridge, Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating an apparently random attack that targeted a sanitation worker in the Bronx.

The violent incident was captured on January 2nd by a surveillance camera along Grant Highway in the Highbridge section.

The video shows the suspect walking in one direction then suddenly turning and assaulting a sanitation supervisor for no reason.

The suspect then runs off.

The supervisor was shaken up but declined medical treatment.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Related topics:
new york citybronxassaultnypdcaught on camera
