Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

It happened in Cypess Hills in broad daylight.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video shows a terrifying robbery in Brooklyn where a man held up a woman at gunpoint.

He forced her to go through her pockets. She handed over her phone, cash, and credit cards.

It happened Monday afternoon, in broad daylight, on Grant Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The suspect is described as a black man, last seen wearing dark colored hooded jacket, black sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

