Video shows woman being slashed at subway station in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a woman across the face in a Manhattan subway station.

Video shows the attack inside the 4/5/6 station at 125th Street in East Harlem.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was panhandling and asked the man for money, when he pulled out a sharp object and slashed her twice across the face.

The suspect then ran off.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

