Video shows a heartless attack on a woman using a cane in Brooklyn.It shows a man run up and grab her bag, pulling her to the ground.This happened on October 22nd near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville around 7:27 p.m.Police say the suspect was working with another man who acted as a lookout.The 68-year-old victim suffered bruises in the robbery.The first suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a light colored jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.The lookout is described as a man last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------