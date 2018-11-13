Video shows woman with cane pulled to ground, robbed in Brooklyn

The woman was seen walking with a cane when the suspect approached her.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video shows a heartless attack on a woman using a cane in Brooklyn.

It shows a man run up and grab her bag, pulling her to the ground.

This happened on October 22nd near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville around 7:27 p.m.

Police say the suspect was working with another man who acted as a lookout.

The 68-year-old victim suffered bruises in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a light colored jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The lookout is described as a man last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

