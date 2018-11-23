U.S. & WORLD

London police use specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves evading capture: VIDEO

EMBED </>More Videos

London's police force is now using a team of specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves putting the public in danger as they try to outrun officers. (Metropolitan Police)

LONDON --
London's police force is now using a team of specially trained drivers to ram moped thieves putting the public in danger as they try to outrun officers.

New video released by the Metropolitan Police showed officers in squad cars knocking fleeing suspects off of their mopeds and motorcycles so they can be taken into custody. The police force said the new tactic is a last resort to reduce the need for traditional pursuits and prevent injury to the public or officers.

Police also use DNA tagging and tire deflation devices to stop moped thieves, who have been known to steal as many as 30 phones in a single hour. They often target subway stations or other transport hubs.

The city has seen a surge in thieves riding mopes and motorcycles in recent years, the police force said, though a recent survey showed a 32 percent drop in moped crime amid heightened enforcement in 2018.

"Offenders on mopeds and motorcycles who attempt to evade the police are making a choice that puts themselves and others at risk," Commander Amanda Pearson said in a news release. "So our message is clear: we can, we will and we do target those involved in moped and motorcycle crime at every opportunity."
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldlondoncrimebody cameraseurope
U.S. & WORLD
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
CEO distributes $20M of his own money to employees as bonus
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
70-year-old Lyft driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Man accused of leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats'
Driver charged with striking EMT, patient in Manhattan
More News