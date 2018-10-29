Video: Suspect sucker punches victim, cleans out his pockets in the Bronx

The suspect sucker punched the 63-year-old man in the head, knocking him out before stealing $40 out of his pockets.

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
New video shows a violent robbery in the Bronx that left the victim unconscious.

It happened Friday around 8 p.m. in Fordham Heights.

Police say the suspect followed the man into his building before punching him.

The victim suffered a concussion and swollen eye.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a blue stripe in the front, matching sweatpants, white sneakers, and a blue hat. He was also was carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

