Video: Teen bicyclist struck in hit-and-run in Copiague

COPIAGUE, Suffolk County -- New video released shows a driver in Suffolk County hit a teen on her bicycle and then just drive away.
It shows the moment the car clipped the 15-year-old's bike in Copiague Tuesday night.
It happened at the intersection of Dixon Avenue and Bethpage Road.
The teen was thrown from her bike but is expected to be okay.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
