VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital: 'I could have died, easily'

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen describes being pushed off bridge.

A 16-year-old girl who was pushed off a bridge is describing the moments before the terrifying incident.

Jordan Holgeron was pushed off a bridge and fell 50 feet into the Lewis River in Washington State.

She says when she hit the water, she could not breathe or swim.
EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the 16-year-old girl who was pushed off a 30-foot bridge in Washington.


Friends and strangers attempted to rescue her, and went to get help.

"In the air, I was trying to push myself forward so I could be straight up and down so my feet hit first, but that didn't really work," Holegron told KPTV.

Holegron survived the fall, but she's now in a lot of pain.

"I have five broken ribs and there's air bubbles in my chest," Holegron said. "I could have died, easily."

Doctors say it could take weeks for her to fully recover. Deputies say the person who pushed her could be charged with assault.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenteenagerscaught on camerau.s. & worldviral videoWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Helicopter crashes in Ocean City, New Jersey
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
Sean Young wanted for questioning by NYPD in burglary
Wake Forest coach charged in Queens punch death
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Show More
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
More News