Video: Teens on scooter mow down man on Long Island sidewalk

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

CEDARHURST, Long Island (WABC) --
Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run involving a motorized scooter that happened on the sidewalk on Long Island.

Police say a 54-year-old man was walking out of a business in Cedarhurst when he was hit.

The driver and a passenger fell off the scooter after the crash then ran away.

The victim suffered a serious leg injury, but he was expected to recover.

He said the driver looked to be between 15 and 17 years old and that the passenger looked even younger.

Both were wearing white shirts, black pants and yarmulkes on their heads.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

