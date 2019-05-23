Thief caught on camera stealing E-Bike from in front of restaurant in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief caught on camera stealing an E-Bike from in front of a Brooklyn restaurant.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident May 11 on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene.

A 39-year-old man had locked the bike in front of the restaurant, but when he returned he found it was gone.

Police determined that the suspect used a portable grinder, removed the bike and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort greenebrooklynnew york citytheftbicycle
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man arrested, allegedly wanted to bomb Trump Tower
Who has been intentionally pulling emergency brakes on subway?
Dump truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Woman's final wish to have dog buried with her granted
Police know ID of 22-year-old viciously assaulted on subway
Trump stalks out of meeting with Dems, while lawmakers vote to allow release of his NY tax returns
Man who killed teacher, daughter in NJ Turnpike crash faces sentencing
Show More
Sam Champion joins Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms Thursday
Man charged with exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
19 treated after pepper spray release at NJ elementary school
More TOP STORIES News