VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion, emergency evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

No one was injured in the explosion, but officials went door-to-door in a one-mile radius asking people to evacuate. (Viewer photos WEHT/ABC)

PRINCETON, Ind. --
A train derailment led to an explosion and emergency evacuations Sunday evening in Indiana's Gibson County.

No one was injured in the derailment, which occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. local time in Princeton, ABC News reports.

CSX Corporation, which operated the train, released a statement.

"CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," the statement reads.

CSX confirmed that the train's loaded cars were carrying propane.

A press release from the Gibson County Sheriff said that the evacuation applies to those within a one-mile radius of the crash. Officials went door-to-door to inform those affected. The order remained in place Monday morning, according to WEHT.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train derailmentexplosionevacuationu.s. & worldIndiana
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News