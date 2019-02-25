WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --For the second time in less than a week, surveillance cameras have captured someone driving recklessly on a Brooklyn sidewalk.
The latest incident occurred when a pickup truck was driven on a sidewalk at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Harrison Avenue and Wallabout Street in Williamsburg.
The truck went ontp the sidewalk, which is right in front of a school, and continued for several seconds to get around slow-moving traffic.
Last week, another car was caught on camera driving on a sidewalk in front of a school in Borough Park.
Police eventually located that vehicle.
Monday morning's incident is under investigation.
