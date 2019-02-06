VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in downtown Los Angeles

Video of an attempting mugging in downtown Los Angeles is serving as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police posted the video of a woman walking near 11th Street and Flower last week while looking at her phone.


She was so distracted she didn't see a man run up behind her. He grabbed her phone and dragged her to a side street.

A valet intervened, pushing him away from the woman and potentially saving her from serious harm. The suspect got away.

But police said the good Samaritan could have been hurt himself.

"If you're a witness of a crime, just be a witness of a crime. Do not try to confront any suspects because you never know whether those suspects are armed with a weapon or not," Officer Mike Lopez said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall man who wore a white hoodie.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD.
