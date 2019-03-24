Police search for suspects in violent bike theft in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of suspects behind a violent bike theft in the Bronx.
Video released by the NYPD shows the four ripping an electric bike away from a 36-year-old food delivery person.
Police say the suspects pushed the man off the bike and began to punch him, with one of them displaying a knife.
They also stole the victim's cell phone and then fled the scene.
The attack happened on February 26 on Edward Grant Highway in Mount Eden. Police say the victim wasn't seriously injured.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Individual #1 is described as a male Hispanic, approximately in his late teens, with a light complexion, a medium build, last seen wearing a green ski-mask, a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was carrying a knife.
Individual #2 is described as a male Hispanic, approximately in his late teens, with a light complexion, a medium build, last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled the location in possession of the victim's bike.
Individual #3 is described as a male Hispanic, approximately in his late teens, with a light complexion, a slim build, last seen wearing white-rimmed sunglasses, a green bubble jacket with a fur-line hood, blue jeans and black boots.
Individual #4 is described as a male Hispanic, approximately in his late teens, with a light complexion, a slim build, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
