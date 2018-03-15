VIDEO: Wild crash following police chase of suspected robbers in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the Fordham section of the Bronx on the wild crash.

By
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A wild crash following a police chase was caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police captured and charged two suspected robbers after their SUV flew down Webster Avenue and slammed into another car.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect's car skidding down the street on its side. Sparks were flying as it plowed into a taxi at Webster and East 188th Street.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police chased the suspects down Webster Avenue leading to that dramatic crash.

The two men inside the Ford Expedition tried to get away, but they were tackled by police.

Police say the two men inside had just held up a T-Mobile store on East Gun Hill Road at knifepoint.

The store is about two miles north.

Police have charged Shamel Aldridge, 32, and Elijah Norris, 32, with four counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, possession of stolen property and a list of other related charges.

Investigators say they were wearing masks and are looking into whether the pair had anything to do with other similar robberies.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearmed robberysurveillance videoFordhamBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News