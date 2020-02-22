Video shows woman,77, attacked at bus stop in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a 77-year-old woman at a bus stop in Brooklyn.
The attack was caught on camera February 6th in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows the woman waiting for a bus on Cooper Street when a man comes up from behind, rips her purse from her shoulder and throws her to the ground.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises. Medics took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment.
The attacker got away with $20 in cash, the woman's glasses and her Bible.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
