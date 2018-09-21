Video: Woman chases man she says groped her out of Grand Central

Police say the suspect grabbed the buttocks of the 26-year-old woman.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) --
An alleged groping suspect apparently picked the wrong woman to target.

Police say the suspect grabbed the buttocks of the 26-year-old woman as she walked down a staircase at Grand Central subway station back in August.

The victim the turned around and chased the man throughout the station.

She tells police she lost sight of the man when he ran out of the station westbound on 42nd Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, approximately 225lbs, with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

