Video: Woman in burning apartment fire drops baby to bystander

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman in burning apartment fires drops baby to bystander

DALLAS, Texas --
Some residents of a Dallas apartment complex leaped from third-floor windows onto mattresses, and a woman dropped her baby to a bystander to escape the flames.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire Wednesday morning. Authorities say three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.

KDFW-TV reports one woman dropped her infant to a man below as he held out his arms.

Other residents were seen jumping from third-story windows onto mattresses dragged from inside the east Dallas complex before firefighters arrived.

The Dallas Morning News reports at least five residents jumped from the third level.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire that destroyed about two dozen units.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Balloons will fly! Thanksgiving Day Parade route, closures
NY State Sen. José Peralta dies of apparent heart attack
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
2 cars separate from Amtrak train bound for NYC
LIRR delays along Babylon and south shore branches
3-alarm houe fire in Staten Island injures 3 firefighters
Baby surprise: Ape on birth control has baby
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
Show More
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Emotional homecoming: Teen with rare skin disease gets 'smart home'
Some NYCHA residents left with no gas to cook for Thanksgiving
College student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
More News