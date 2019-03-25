Crime & Safety

Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

The video shows the man chasing after the woman and grabbing at her.

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows an attacker continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.

It happened back on March 10th around 8 a.m. near Livonia and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.

The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.

Police say the woman wasn't injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybrooklynbrownsvillenew york citywoman attackedgroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000
Must-read stories from the weekend
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Show More
Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
In campaign kickoff speech, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
Syndergaard unhappy with deGrom talks, travel
More TOP STORIES News