Video shows woman firing off Roman candles on street in Brooklyn

A woman was seen on video firing roman candles in Crown Heights.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video has emerged of a frightening Independence Day incident in Brooklyn.

It shows a woman firing off roman candles outside a liquor store.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

No one was injured.

Police say they're investigating, although a police report has not been filed. No one has been arrested.

All fireworks are illegal in New York City.

