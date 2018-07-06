CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Video has emerged of a frightening Independence Day incident in Brooklyn.
It shows a woman firing off roman candles outside a liquor store.
The incident happened Wednesday night on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
No one was injured.
Police say they're investigating, although a police report has not been filed. No one has been arrested.
All fireworks are illegal in New York City.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts