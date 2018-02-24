VIDEO: Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into Brooklyn store

Joe Torres has more on a woman who lost control of her SUV and crashed into a Bed-Stuy store.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video shows the exact moment a woman slams her car into a store in Brooklyn.

The accident happened at 'Bargain Land Discount' in Bedford-Stuyvesant earlier Saturday.

VIDEO: Surveillance shows woman slamming car into Brooklyn store.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment a woman lost control of her SUV and crashed into a Brooklyn store.


Witnesses say the woman lost control of her SUV, crashed into another car and then the store.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

Related Topics:
car into buildingaccidentBedford StuyvesantNew York CityBrooklyn
