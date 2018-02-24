EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3136595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment a woman lost control of her SUV and crashed into a Brooklyn store.

Video shows the exact moment a woman slams her car into a store in Brooklyn.The accident happened at 'Bargain Land Discount' in Bedford-Stuyvesant earlier Saturday.Witnesses say the woman lost control of her SUV, crashed into another car and then the store.The woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.----------