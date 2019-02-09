VIDEO: Woman struck in North Carolina hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex-boyfriend, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in Wilmington, North Carolina.

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Courtnay Danielle Lawrence is facing a string of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run. She was identified after a smirking selfie of her next to her damaged car was posted on social media.

But so far, police can't find her.

Investigators said Lawrence plowed down a woman who was walking with Lawrence's ex-boyfriend.

"I mean, I put my hands up just in time," the victim, Christina Benson recalled. "Had I hit that concrete without having them there, I don't know that I would be. I don't know that I would be here."

While walking down the street with a neighbor, Benson said she heard a loud horn. The next thing she knew, she was on top of a car and thrown to the ground.

"I came down on my shoulder, and I just busted the side of my head," Benson said. "But because my hand was there, it didn't have full impact, thank God."

Benson thinks the collision was no accident, especially when the driver left the scene and then briefly returned.

"I thought, for sure, this person would be like, 'Oh, my God, I lost control. I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to hit you. This looks crazy. Can I help you?' No. No. She pulled up beside me and slammed on the brakes and said, 'Where did he go?' and I was like, 'I don't know."

Benson said she had no idea who the driver was.

"I've never seen her before," Benson said. "But I'll never forget her face."

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to find Courtnay Lawrence.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsurveillance videopedestrian injuredpedestrian strucku.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Mother charged with murder of missing NJ toddler
Huskies enter home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
17 teens, 1 adult injured in NYC school bus crash
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
NJ teacher accused of offering student money for nudes
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Show More
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
Woman caught on camera trashing NJ convenience store
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
More News